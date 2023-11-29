Ukrainians push back Russian fleet in Black Sea - Stoltenberg

Ukraine’s defenders managed to push back the Russian fleet in the Black Sea and establish routes for grain exports.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this during a press conference in Brussels after the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"In the Black Sea, Ukrainians pushed back the Russian fleet and established routes for grain exports, strengthening global food security," he said.

Stoltenberg reminded that last year Ukraine "won the battles for Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson".

Read more: Captain of Russian landing craft Nikitin killed as result of Ukrainian drone attack in Crimea

"This year, they continue to inflict heavy losses on Russia. Ukraine has regained 50% of the territory that was initially seized by Russia," the NATO Secretary General added.

He emphasized that the most important thing is that "Ukraine has won as a sovereign, independent, democratic nation." "This is a great achievement, a great victory," he said.