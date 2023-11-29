Blockade of Polish-Ukrainian border is unacceptable, Ukraine and EU cannot be hostages, - European Commissioner Valean

Ukraine and the European Union cannot be "hostages" of Polish carriers who continue to block the Polish-Ukrainian border.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean, Censor.NET reports with reference to Reuters.

According to her, this situation is "unacceptable". She added that the European Commission reserves the right to intervene to ensure compliance with rules and laws.

"There is no good faith in finding a solution... and the almost complete lack of involvement of the Polish authorities... which should ensure compliance with the laws at the border," Vălean said.

"Although I support the right of people to protest, the entire European Union cannot be taken hostage, not to mention the Ukraine, which is now in a state of war, blocking our external borders," the European Commissioner added.