78% of Ukrainian citizens support joining the European Union, 77% support joining NATO. 40% support joining NATO only within the government-controlled territories.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Rating sociological group, Censor.NET reports.

As of the end of November, 78% of respondents would vote for Ukraine's accession to the European Union if such a referendum were held, which is slightly less than in July this year (85%). Only 5% of respondents are against joining the EU. Instead, the share of those who have not decided or would not like to vote is increasing: 3% and 14% respectively.

Support for Ukraine's accession to NATO is also on the decline and stands at 77% (83% in July). Currently, the rate of support for joining NATO is at the same level as it was at the beginning of the invasion in March 2022. Only 5% of respondents would not like to see Ukraine in the North Atlantic Alliance, 15% would not vote, and 3% have not decided.

In general, in each of the regions, the majority supports joining both unions, but the highest number of those who want to see Ukraine join the EU and NATO is among residents of the capital and the west.

The idea of Ukraine's accession to NATO within the territories controlled by the state is unacceptable to more than half of respondents (53%). At the same time, 40% of respondents fully or rather support this idea: residents of the western regions and the capital are relatively more likely to take such a step, as are middle-aged people. Instead, residents of the East, Center, and South, as well as the oldest people, support this idea the least. Even among the supporters of Ukraine's accession to NATO, only 44% support this idea, while 51% are against it.

