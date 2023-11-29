Moldova will take part in OSCE meeting to condemn Russia, - Foreign Minister Popescu

Moldova will take part in the OSCE ministerial meeting despite the fact that several ministers decided to boycott the meeting due to the presence of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Nicu Popescu, Censor.NET reports.

He said that he would take part in the discussion "Aggressive war against Ukraine and the need for the OSCE to function during the conflict." He will also hold bilateral meetings to support Moldova's accession to the EU.

"At the ministerial conference, the Moldovan delegation will reiterate its condemnation of Russian aggression against Ukraine, reiterate its strong call for the withdrawal of illegal Russian troops from our country, and discuss the importance of a peaceful settlement of the Transnistrian conflict," Popescu said.

At the same time, the minister noted that the program of his participation could be adjusted, and Moldova's participation "will be adjusted in accordance with the common position of the EU partner countries."

Earlier it was reported that the foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania would boycott the OSCE meeting because of Lavrov's participation. It was also noted that Ukraine would boycott the OSCE meeting because of Lavrov's presence. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that some other ministers would join the boycott.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that Russia could turn the OSCE into a "dead head."