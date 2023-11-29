EU to increase funding for training of Ukrainian military by more than 4 times - AFP

The European Union will increase the amount allocated for training the Ukrainian military to 255 million euros from 61 million euros.

This is reported by AFP, Censor.NET reports.

"The bloc, which consists of 27 countries, has so far trained 34,000 Ukrainian soldiers. This makes the EU the largest provider of training for the Ukrainian military," the publication writes.

Earlier, 61 million euros were allocated for this purpose from the European Peace Fund.

Now, the EU countries have decided to increase this amount to 255 million euros, the European Commission said. And the number of trainees is expected to increase to 40,000 in the near future.