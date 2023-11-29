Latvia does not plan to completely close borders with Russia and Belarus - Foreign Ministry

Latvia has no plans to completely close its borders with Russia and Belarus.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by Interior Minister Rihards Kozlovskis.

He noted that the Latvian internal affairs authorities are closely monitoring further developments in the situation with illegal immigration flows. The minister did not deny that attempts to illegally enter Latvia from Belarus have recently decreased. If the situation changes radically and threatens national security, Latvia may close its eastern border completely, Kozlovskis said.

Earlier, the Latvian government decided to suspend the operation of the Silene border crossing in mid-September. On October 16, the Latvian government's decision to suspend the operation of the Pededze and Vientuli border crossing points on the Latvian-Russian border came into force.