Persons close to the Kremlin appointed to high positions in OSCE - media

Researching Russia’s activities in the OSCE, journalists found that people close to the Kremlin had been appointed to high positions in the organization.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda.

Among the Russian representatives in the OSCE are Anton Vushkarnik, a former employee of the Russian Embassy in Washington, and now a senior strategic adviser to the OSCE Secretariat, Daria Boyarskaya, an employee of the International Secretariat of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, who previously worked in the Russian Foreign Ministry and often accompanied Vladimir Putin and Sergey Lavrov on trips abroad, in particular, she was an interpreter at the talks between the President of the Russian Federation and Donald Trump, as well as Saltanat Sakembayev. who worked at the OSCE General Secretariat until mid-summer 2022, and her husband, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, already a former permanent representative of Russia to the OSCE.

As the investigation found, they all had access to sensitive information and a large array of materials for official use.

