Enemy replaces collaborators in occupation administrations with Russians, - Fedorov

In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy is gradually replacing collaborators in administrative positions with retired officers from Russia.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We see a trend - at first it was in Pryazovske, Yakymivka, Vesele, where traitors were immediately appointed village heads or organizers of pseudo-government in small settlements, but then they were replaced and eventually retired officers who are not mayors or village councils' chairmen were brought from Russia. Now we see a change in the Melitopol hospital. The one who agreed to work with the enemy and became the chief doctor was also removed and a new head of the hospital was brought in from the Russian Federation," said Fedorov.

In his telegram channel, he clarified that the doctor in question is Mykola Andros. During the occupation, he headed the so-called Melitopol Regional Hospital and persuaded doctors to work for the enemy and issue passports. Now his chair is occupied by Colonel Viktor Storozhylov from the Russian Federation.