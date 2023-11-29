Deputy head of Office of President Tatarov lives in estate that does not belong to him - investigation. VIDEO

On the evening of October 16 this year, the Ukrainska Pravda film crew met two top officials in the government quarter: Deputy Head of the Office of the President Oleh Tatarov, who is the informal case manager of the entire law enforcement system, and Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine Dmytro Tyshlek.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by Ukrainska Pravda.

Two officials entered the yard of one of the houses on Lypska Street and did not come out for three hours.

The informal nature of the meeting may indicate that not only the working issues related to the case manager of the law enforcement system from the Office of the President and one of the heads of the National Police were discussed.

Ten days after this meeting, which Ukrainska Pravda witnessed, Bihus.info journalists published a high-profile investigation about the deputy head of the National Police, Tyshlek, his wife's Russian passport and his connections with criminals.

Tyshlek may be linked to criminals, as he lives in the house of businessman Vitalii Nechyporenko. The latter is a co-owner of the company "Elit-Loto" together with the Russian crime boss nicknamed "Half-Beast (Poluzver)". At the same time, according to journalists, Nechyporenko does not have the official wealth to purchase such an expensive estate.

Ukrainska Pravda managed to establish that not only the estate where Tyshlek lives but also the place of residence of Oleh Tatarov deserves special attention. Since the deputy head of the Office of the President also lives on an estate that does not belong to him.