In 2023, police received almost 244 thousand reports of domestic violence

Since the beginning of 2023, the police have received almost 244,000 reports of domestic violence, which is the most common type of gender-based violence in Ukraine.

Vygivsky emphasized that one of the main tasks of law enforcement is to create a safe environment, including an inevitable response to gender-based violence.

"The war has certainly affected all citizens. Constant tension and stress cause aggression and conflicts, and these factors are among those that cause domestic violence. This year, the police received 243,980 applications and reports of offenses related to domestic violence. Of these, 76.5% were from women, more than 20% of reports received by the police were from men, and more than 3% of the total number were from children," he said.

The head of the National Police added that investigators have opened more than 2,300 criminal proceedings under Article 126-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine alone, specifically domestic violence. Almost 2 thousand offenders have already been notified of suspicion.

At the same time, administrative protocols have been drawn up for every second report of domestic violence, and in a third of cases, urgent restraining orders have been issued against the offenders.

Vyhivskyi emphasized that in order to properly organize work on preventing and combating domestic violence, the agency has created 54 specialized units for combating domestic violence, which include 62 mobile response teams.

"These mobile teams respond to domestic violence: police officers issue urgent restraining orders, draw up administrative reports, and conduct preventive conversations with offenders. Law enforcement officers also monitor compliance with the requirements of temporary restraining orders and conduct joint preventive raids with social services in families where domestic violence is committed," Vygivskyi added.