Poland will appeal to EU with request to restore system of permits for cargo transportation for Ukraine, - Morawiecki

Poland will initiate at the EU level the restoration of cargo permits for Ukraine instead of the "transport visa-free regime" in the hope that this will solve the crisis.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated this at a meeting of the Sejm, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"It is very important that the Minister of Infrastructure receives appropriate instructions from the EU Council of Ministers for Transport to return to the previous permitting system. The permit system worked well. We will propose the restoration of this permit system," Morawiecki said.

He noted that the Polish delegation in Kyiv had agreed on certain changes that may speed up the passage of empty trucks across the border, which will reduce queues.

