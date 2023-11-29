Media: Deputy Head of National Police Tyshlek continues to go to work despite suspension

The deputy head of the National Police, Dmytro Tyshlek, continues to go to work despite being suspended from his duties due to alleged ties to Russia.

This is stated in the investigation of "Ukrainska Pravda" against Oleh Tatarov, who is the informal case manager of the entire law enforcement system, Censor.NET reports.

According to the newspaper's sources, Dmytro Tyshlek continues to drive to work.

Ukrainska Pravda notes that the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Klymenko, stated that "if the facts voiced in the media are confirmed, urgent and tough management decisions will be made regarding Dmytro Tyshlek."

"Two days ago, a month has passed since the publication of the journalists' investigation on Tyshlek. Considering the absence of any inspection results, a month was not enough to verify the facts and either refute them or confirm them and make the same tough and urgent management decisions that the Minister (Klymenko - Ed.) emphasized," the publication notes.

Earlier, as Censor.NET reported, Bihus.Info published an investigation into the fact that the wife of the deputy head of the National Police, Dmytro Tyshlek, had not lost her Russian passport as of the summer of 2023, and he himself uses real estate and cars of the family of the partner of the leader of the Rostov criminal group.

According to the document obtained by Censor.NET, in 2005, Tyshlek's wife Oleksandra Balakai asked to be issued a new passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation, which was done. It is this passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation, according to the investigation of Bihus.info journalists, that is still valid. In addition, according to sources, in 2015-2017 she regularly traveled to Russia and Russian-occupied Crimea.

In response, the deputy head of the National Police, Tyshlek, said that the media had "misrepresented the facts" in the investigation into his wife's Russian passport. He also said that he was going to appeal to the State Bureau of Investigation regarding this situation.

Subsequently, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko suspended the deputy head of the National Police Tyshlek from his post for the duration of the SBI investigation.

Read more: Wife of Deputy Head of National Police Tyshlek used Russian passport to travel to Russia and occupied Crimea. DOCUMENT