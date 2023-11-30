Four judges of Kyiv Court of Appeal were detained on bribe in case of "Motor Sich" - mass media (updated)

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office detained several judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal on bribery.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Dzerkalo Tyzhnia

Among the detainees are Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv Court of Appeal Viktor Hlynianyi, judges Yurii Slyva, Viacheslav Dziubin and Ihor Pallennyk.

They are suspected of receiving a bribe for the decision to cancel the seizure of property in the case of the ex-head of Motor Sich, Viacheslav Bohuslaiev, sources told ZN. UA in SAPO.

Read more: Ukraine still supplies spare parts for Russian airplanes and helicopters. Among clients are Russian Defense Ministry and Rostec, - investigators

One of the detained judges, Viktor Hlynyanyi, previously took part in the consideration of the appeal to change the measure of restraint for oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

Hlynyanyi headed the panel of judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, which on September 25 considered Kolomoiskyi's complaint against the choice of a measure of restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail for almost UAH 510 million in the case of legalization of more than half a billion hryvnias of PrivatBank. As a result of the proceedings, Kolomoiskyi was left in custody, the court rejected the complaint.

Subsequently, the NABU press service officially reported on the exposure of four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal for receiving illegal benefits for $35 thousand. The United States for making the "right" decision.

"The investigation established that the judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal offered one of the parties in the case to satisfy the complaint regarding the cancellation of the seizure of property of a private company. For this, a representative of the company had to provide him and the three judges in the case an unfair benefit of 35 thousand USD.

The transfer of illegal benefits took place on November 28. 10 thousand USD was kept by the judge-mediator, and USD 25 thousand was put in a box of whiskey for further transfer to his colleagues. After receiving the funds, they divided them among themselves," the message says.

During the searches at the place of stay and residence of judges, funds provided as illegal benefits were seized.

The issue of notifying judges of suspicion is being resolved. Preliminary qualification: Part 3 of Art. 28, Part 4 Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Read more: Anti-Corruption Court closed all NABU proceedings against Kolomoisky, citing "Lozovoy’s amendments," - CPC