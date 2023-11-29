Slovak carriers have announced that they will block the Vysne Nemecke checkpoint on border with Ukraine on December 1

The Association of Truckers of Slovakia announced that on December 1 it will block the checkpoint "Vysne Nemecke - Uzhhorod" on the border with Ukraine

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the association's press release, which it published on Facebook.

It is noted that the checkpoint "Vyšné Nemetske - Uzhgorod" will be blocked on Friday, December 1, at 15:00.

The carriers called the purpose of the protest "the need for immediate decisions and solidarity with carriers from Poland." They handed over their demands to the Minister of Transport of Slovakia, Josef Raž. In particular, the association wants the immediate abolition of the agreement between the EU and Ukraine on the liberalization of transport, which allegedly has a devastating impact on the transport market in Slovakia.

The carriers promised that during the blockade they would not restrict the movement of humanitarian aid, military aid, live animals, fuel and fresh chilled goods. At the same time, the import of commercial goods will be allowed at a speed of 4 trucks per hour.

On November 6, Polish carriers began a strike on the Polish-Ukrainian border. The Ministry of Infrastructure stated that Polish carriers did not transfer any official requirements to Kyiv.

On November 7, Polish carriers completely blocked the passage of trucks at two checkpoints on the border with Ukraine.

On November 9, a meeting of government officials and carriers blocking the border with Ukraine took place in Poland, but it ended in nothing.

On November 15, tripartite negotiations took place with Poland and the European Commission on unblocking checkpoints, but they did not bring results. Instead, it became known that the European Commission may start a criminal procedure against Poland if the authorities do not resolve the issue of blocking checkpoints on the border with Ukraine by carriers.

On November 16, Slovak carriers held a warning action and blocked the border crossing of Ukrainian colleagues for an hour, joining a similar Polish blockade. The carriers said that they would wait for a reaction within seven days, and in case of its absence, they threatened to completely block the checkpoint "Vyšné Nemecke - Uzhhorod".

