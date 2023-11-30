There were explosions near the Khmelnitsky nuclear power plant, - Grossi

Last night, several explosions occurred near the Khmelnytsky NPP.

This was stated by the IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi in his latest report, Censor.NET informs.

"The IAEA team monitoring the situation at the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) reported that late yesterday evening, while in their premises, they heard several explosions nearby for 20 minutes," the statement said.

The report notes that the plant was not damaged, but the incident shows that all of Ukraine's nuclear power plants remain at risk as the war is continuing.

"Much of the world's attention - and that is right - is focused on the very real dangers faced by the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which is of particular concern as it is located on the front line. But yesterday's event serves as a reminder that we should not forget about the other nuclear facilities in Ukraine, which are also potentially exposed to missile and other attacks," Grossi added.

