At night, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 8 S-300 missiles and 20 UAVs, air defense destroyed 14 drones, - the General Staff

Yesterday, the Russian army once again attacked Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure with an X-31 guided missile and two S-300 anti-aircraft missiles.

This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of AFU, informs Censor.NET.

"Tonight, the invaders struck again at our state, using 8 anti-aircraft guided missiles S-300 and 20 shock UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type. Our defenders destroyed 14 shock UAVs. Private residential buildings, a three-story residential building in the city of Mirnograd of Donetsk region, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," - the report said.

During the past day, more than 110 settlements of Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were under enemy artillery fire.

Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Kupyansk, Kurilivka of the Kharkov region suffered air strikes; Novomikhailivka, Avdiivka, Novoukrainka of Donetsk region.

Read more: The Russian army carried out attacks in 7 directions last day, there were 101 clashes, - General Staff