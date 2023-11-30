The total combat losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war are about 328,760 people (+ 1180 per day), 5551 tanks, 7909 artillery systems, 10340 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 328,760 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to the press center of General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.11.23 are approximately:

manpower - approximately 328760 (+1180) people,

tanks - 5551 (+13) units,

armored vehicles - 10340 (+28) units,

аrtillery systems - 7909 (+1) unit,

MLRS - 910 (+0) unit,

air defense systems - 600 (+0) unit,

aircrafts - 323 (+0) unit,

helicopters - 324 (+0) unit,

Operational-tactical level UAVs - 5954 (+10),

cruise missiles - 1567 (+0),

ships /boats - 22 (+0) unit,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 10361 (+13) units,

special equipment - 1124 (+3).

