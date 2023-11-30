"It appears the U.S. says no to every type of weapon three times before providing it to Ukraine," Congressional Intelligence Committee chief Turner

The problem with financing support for Ukraine lies in the alleged failure of the US administration to "formulate a plan for success."

This was stated by the chairman of the intelligence committee of the US Congress, Republican Mike Turner, Censor.NET informs with the reference to the Voice of America.

Earlier, he said that new assistance to Ukraine would probably not be approved before the end of the year.

This time, he noted that the problem with financing support for Ukraine is, in particular, the administration's inability to "formulate a plan for success." In Congress, the politician says, lawmakers have no answer for further developments and methods of achieving goals, and what are the goals of the United States.

In addition, according to him, the leadership of Ukraine "is burdened by the idea of the American people about billions of dollars that never even went to Ukraine," which Turner personally talked about with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is money that was actually used in the United States to replenish its own defensive reserves or to support allies.

"It seems that the administration should say "no" to Ukraine three times in public on each weapon system before finally recognizing the need for it and providing it. And then it takes another six months to (Ukrainians. - Ed.) to get it, - "said Turner.

He also called "a real stumbling block" and the reasons for the delays in Congress' vote to support Ukraine.

So, according to him, like-minded Republicans are waiting for recognition from the US presidential administration "the failure of their policy on the southern borders." Therefore, this issue in Congress is persistently combined with the provision of funding to Ukraine, expecting not only money for the needs of the American border, but changes in state policy towards it as a whole.

