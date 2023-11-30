We have agreements to strengthen the South with air defense systems. They do not come so quickly, but everything will be, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about agreements with partners to strengthen the southern regions of Ukraine with air defense systems.

The head of the state said this during a conversation with Mykolaiv students, Censor.NET informs.

"Mykolaiv remains under threat so far. We are working to provide air defense. Provide fundamentally. We are on this path. Today we spoke with the ambassadors, the head of the Regional State Administration. We have agreements with our partners to strengthen our South's air defense. It does not come immediately, unfortunately, not as quickly as we expected. Not as fast as it should be. But it will all be, "he said.

According to Zelenskyy, they will pay attention to certain air defense systems.

"There are many, there will be many. By the time they are here, we will not officially share with our enemy what we have here already. By this moment, when air defense will be powerful in the Mykolaiv region, we will be able to quickly restore important universities and educational networks, not only. There are hospitals, many social buildings, etc., "the head of state added.

