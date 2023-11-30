Hungary calls for end to military aid to Ukraine at OSCE: "Weapons do not help to achieve peace"

During his speech at the OSCE ministerial meeting in Skopje, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto argued that supplying Ukraine with weapons would not contribute to peace and that Budapest did not want more members of the Hungarian minority to die in the war.

"We did not think even in our nightmares that there would be a war in Europe. And it happened, and we are neighbours of this war," said Szijjarto, who did not join the boycott of the ministerial meeting because of the participation of the Russian Foreign Minister.

He complained that the war had led to higher energy prices.

"We are paying the price of this war in the form of inflation, which has increased 10-15 times. We feel this war, even though it is not our war," the Hungarian minister said.

The minister reiterated Budapest's official position that supplying weapons to Kyiv "does not help achieve peace, but only leads to new victims".

"Those who say that there is a solution on the battlefield are wrong. And those who say that development on the battlefield will increase the chances of peace are wrong. It is getting worse every day," Szijjarto stressed, mentioning in this context that members of the Hungarian minority are dying on the battlefield.

"We do not want more Hungarians to die, but in general, we do not want more people to die," he added.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister expressed regret that there are no direct contacts between Ukraine and Russia, including within the OSCE.

"It is a pity to see that there was no direct communication between Ukraine and Russia in this forum," he said.

Siyarto expressed his belief that the world should not be divided into blocs, but rather global cooperation.