Lavrov says he sees no point in preserving OSCE

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his speech that he doubted the expediency of preserving the OSCE.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, he said this at an OSCE ministerial meeting in Skopje.

In his speech, he said that "the OSCE is essentially being turned into an appendage of NATO and the EU".

"The organisation, let's face it, is on the brink. A simple question arises: does it make sense to invest in its revival?" - Lavrov said.

According to him, "there are now far more questions than answers".

It is worth noting that after his speech, Lavrov left the room in a hurry and did not listen to the rest of the participants. The Russian Foreign Minister was also not present before the speech.