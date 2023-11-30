Entire Ukrainian delegation left hall during Lavrov’s speech at OSCE meeting

During Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s speech at the OSCE ministerial meeting in Skopje, the Ukrainian delegation left the meeting room.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

The entire Ukrainian delegation left the hall when the Russian minister began his speech.

At the same time, Ukraine was supported by several other delegations, the list of which is still unknown.

Lavrov, who spoke in Russian, paused at one point and apparently reacted to the events in the hall in English: "Could you leave me alone, please? Thank you."

At the end of the speech, Lavrov immediately left the meeting room.

