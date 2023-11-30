EU countries have agreed on a €50 billion financial aid package for Ukraine, - European Commissioner Hahn

EU countries agree on the European Commission’s proposal to provide Ukraine with 50 billion euros in loans and grants over the next four years.

This was stated by the European Commissioner for Budget Johannes Hahn, Censor.NET reports with reference to Sky News.

It is noted that the European Commission's proposal to provide Ukraine with 50 billion euros in loans and grants over the next four years is not being disputed by any EU country.

"The central part is support for Ukraine. This is not disputed by anyone, even in terms of volume," Hahn said during the briefing.

EU governments are negotiating a revision of the 27-nation bloc's long-term budget after the European Commission proposed that EU countries provide additional funds to the common budget, most of which are set to be earmarked for Ukraine.

Read more: Netherlands to provide additional €2.5 billion to Ukraine