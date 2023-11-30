Orbán’s administration calls allocation of 50 billion euros to Ukraine and its accession to EU "unjustified"

Hungarian Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Gergely Guyás said that Hungary opposes Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and the increase in the EU’s joint budget, 50 billion euros of which should be used to support Kyiv.

Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

According to him, Budapest considers Ukraine's accession to the EU and the allocation of financial assistance to it unjustified, because the figures are "bad" for the budget, while the EU has "illegally" frozen funds for Hungary.

"Even the European Commission does not consider Ukraine suitable for accession. The EC has not made its expert opinions public, and there is no way to know what accession would mean for agriculture, industry and many other sectors," Guyas added.

For all these reasons, the Hungarian government does not support the adoption of either the budget amendment or Ukraine's accession to the EU, he said. Gujasz clarified that this is not a veto, as these issues require joint decisions, while the Hungarian government does not support them.