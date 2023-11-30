Death toll as result of Russian attack on Novohrodivka has increased to two: body of another man was pulled from the rubble
The body of another man was recovered from the rubble in Novohrodivka of the Donetsk region, after a Russian missile strike.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the message of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
"Novohrodivka. As of 4:00 p.m., two people have already died: the body of another man has been pulled from the rubble.
The deceased is a 55-year-old resident of the house. A family may still remain under the rubble: a 33-year-old woman, a 38-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl," the statement reads.
As noted, the rescue operation continues.