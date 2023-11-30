Slovakia should prepare for period after end of war in Ukraine and normalisation of relations with Russia, - PM Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that it is worth preparing for the period after the end of the war and the normalisation of Slovak-Russian relations.

He said this after a meeting with the ambassadors of the United States and the Russian Federation, Censor.NET reports citing the European Pravda.

At the meeting, the Slovak prime minister outlined his vision for the development of Slovak-American and Slovak-Russian relations.

"The Slovak Republic is a member of the EU and NATO, which naturally affects our foreign policy priorities. On the other hand, this cannot limit us in choosing sovereign positions that do not always correspond to the policy of the only correct view promoted in the European Union. The foreign policy priority that I intend to implement is the protection and promotion of Slovak national interests, which include support for peaceful initiatives, not war in Ukraine," Fico said.

He told the two ambassadors about Slovakia's national priorities and his vision of the war in Ukraine. According to him, the strategy of the EU and the US is "clearly not working".

"Slovakia is also obliged to prepare for the period after the end of the war in Ukraine and for the normalisation of Slovak-Russian relations," Fico added.