Eismont and Mokhon sentenced in 2021 to three years for overrunning Euromaidan "Berkutovets" are still not in prison, - prosecutor Babenko

The first Berkut officers to be sentenced to three years in prison for dispersing the student Maidan, Viktor Eismont and Volodymyr Mokhon, are not in prison, despite the court’s decision.

Ivan Babenko, the prosecutor for "Maidan cases", said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"I have to be honest, no. After two years of appeal proceedings, the verdict against Berkut officers Eismont and Mohon came into force in June this year, but they are not serving their sentences," the prosecutor said when asked whether former Berkut officers were in prison.

"When the Court of Appeal announced its decision, the prosecutor drew the court's attention to the need for its immediate execution, that is, the detention of the accused, to which the panel of judges did not react in any way, but referred to the fact that this is the competence of the court of first instance. The prosecutor immediately sent the relevant letters to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv, which passed the verdict, and to the Kyiv Court of Appeal, but we did not receive any responses from the court. According to available information, the case was sent to the Supreme Court for consideration of cassation appeals. Nothing is known about the appeal of the courts to the execution of the sentence, and the prosecutor has no legal authority to do it on his own," Babenko said.

Recall that the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital in 2021 sentenced former Berkut officers Viktor Eismont and Volodymyr Mokhon to a real term of imprisonment for the violent dispersal of the student Maidan on the night of November 29-30, 2013.