European Commission to present plan to use profits from frozen Russian assets in December - Bloomberg

On December 12, the European Commission is to unveil a plan to use the income tax on frozen Russian assets worth more than €200 billion to help Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

It is noted that the draft plan will clarify that some issues raised by member states still need to be addressed and that the EU proposal will not interfere with national taxes or other measures.

The European Commission is tentatively planning to present its legislative draft on 12 December, which would introduce a tax on windfall profits from frozen assets.

At the same time, Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, and Luxembourg expressed caution about speeding up the process and called for a more gradual approach.

Instead, they told the other EU ambassadors that the EU executive should start with a more informal document to continue narrowing down the various options for using the proceeds, as they believed it was premature to put forward a legal proposal.

The European Commission said that EU leaders had advised the bloc's leadership to speed up work on the proposal.

According to the newspaper, a meeting of national experts and the Commission on 6 December will be a key moment to determine whether the differences between the countries have been sufficiently reduced. If the Commission approves the plan on 12 December, EU leaders will be able to consider it later at a summit in Brussels.