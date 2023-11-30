Szijjarto and Lavrov met on sidelines of OSCE meeting: Discussed, in particular, "situation in Ukraine"

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meet on the sidelines of the OSCE Foreign Ministers’ Council in Skopje.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"A "synchronization of watches" was conducted on a wide range of practical issues of bilateral cooperation with a focus on the implementation of the agreements confirmed on October 17, 2023 in Beijing during the meeting of Russian President Putin with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban.

The sides exchanged views on key issues of the OSCE's activities and current international issues, including the situation in Ukraine," the statement said.

