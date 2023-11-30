Russian troops carry out two air strikes on left bank of Dnipro river - Operational Command "South"

The operational situation in the area of responsibility of the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine remains tense. Over the last day, the enemy conducted 2 airstrikes on the left bank of the Dnipro River using 17 guided missiles. There were no casualties.

"Defense forces continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, continue counter-battery combat, and inflict fire on enemy positions and rear. During the day (from 7.00 a.m. to 7.00 a.m.), the enemy launched 2 airstrikes using 17 guided aerial bombs, as well as 2 FPV drones and dropped 20 high-explosive fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications on the settlements of Kherson region. There were no casualties among the population," said the Operational Command "South"

