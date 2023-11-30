Klymenko: This year, 11 thousand Ukrainians were injured due to Russian shelling, 2 thousand were killed

For 11 months of this year, the Russians shelled settlements 59 thousand times. 11,000 Ukrainians were injured, 2,000 were killed.

This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko during a meeting with the ambassadors of the Group of Seven countries, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informs, Censor.NET reports.

According to Klymenko, during the 11 months of this year, the Russians shelled settlements in 24 regions of Ukraine 59 thousand times. As a result, 11,000 citizens were injured and 2,000 died. The most critical situation is in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

The Ukrainian authorities are calling for the provision of weapons to Ukraine.

"For example, to stop the shelling of Kherson, we do not have weapons. We cannot reach the enemy on the left bank of the Dnieper," Klymenko said.

He thanked the ambassadors of the Group of Seven countries for their visit and assistance.

"Without your support, the support of the G7, we would not have been able to implement much of what we have already done. We feel this support not only in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, inside the country, but also on the battlefield," Klymenko said.

