Norway allocates over €21 million to support food security in Ukraine

Norway has announced the allocation of NOK 200 million (EUR 17 million) to the World Food Programme, including the humanitarian food programme Grain from Ukraine. An additional NOK 50 million (EUR 4.2 million) will be transferred to the World Bank’s Ukraine Fund.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Norwegian government.

"Norway will continue to support the people of Ukraine. At the same time, we do not lose sight of other crises in the world. The Nansen Programme is one example of how we are able to combine these efforts," said Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

It is noted that another 150 million Norwegian kroner (12.7 million euros) will be allocated to the World Food Programme in response to its call for emergency assistance to Ukraine. In addition to providing food aid near the front line, these funds will be used to clear agricultural land of mines, enabling farmers to return to food production as soon as possible.

Read more: "It appears the U.S. says no to every type of weapon three times before providing it to Ukraine," Congressional Intelligence Committee chief Turner