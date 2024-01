Russian troops attack Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko.

"Explosions are heard in the coastal areas of Kherson. Russian troops are attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank.

Do not stay in open spaces and stay away from windows," he wrote.

