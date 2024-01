On the afternoon of 30 November, the occupiers shelled the village of Liptsi in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On 30 November, at about 13:20, the Russian military fired on the village of Liptsy. As a result of the enemy attack, residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

A 52-year-old civilian man was injured," the statement said.

