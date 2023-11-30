Luxembourg Foreign Minister Bettel emotionally addressed Russian delegation at OSCE meeting: "With your behavior, you have destroyed everything that we have built"

Speaking at an OSCE ministerial meeting, Luxembourg Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel addressed the Russian delegation directly, saying that the real strength lies in ending the suffering of millions of people.

Notably, Bettel, who was prime minister of Luxembourg for 10 years and is openly gay, did not read his speech from the sheet or take his eyes off the Russians.

At first, he mentioned that he had Russian roots because his grandmother was from Russia.

"Having Russian roots, and having Russian contacts, I will say, maybe this will shock someone, but I had a good relationship with Vladimir Putin, I had telephone conversations with him, exchanged views," Bettel said.

According to him, after the start of a full-scale war, he called both Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He noted that he was even criticized by other leaders for trying to talk to Putin because it looked like a violation of unity.

"After Bucha, I felt that there was no desire to find a solution. I'm sad. With your behavior, you have destroyed everything we have built: cultural, political, economic relations," he said, recalling that in a conversation with Putin he told him that his best friends are now North Korea, Syria and Eritrea.

"He told me about the Russian language, Nazis, biolabs... But we see that your side's narrative is wrong. Starting a war is easy. Ending the war is a trait of leaders," the Prime Minister of Luxembourg said.

In his opinion, it's never too late to admit that you've made a big mistake.

"You have made a big mistake. I will not be here to hear Lavrov's response. But stop. Stop what has no explanation, what has no reason. Believe me, the power is not in showing that you are stronger, but in ending the suffering of millions of people," Bettel emphasized.