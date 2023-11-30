Albanian Foreign Minister Hasani: Russia is biggest security threat in region

Russia and its war against Ukraine pose the greatest threat to the security architecture in Europe and to the OSCE.

This was stated by Albanian Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Igli Hasani during a speech at the plenary session of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Skopje, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"How the OSCE responds to the challenges it faces today will determine its future. But in order to look to the future, we must first recognize the source of the challenge we face today. Today, the biggest threat to our security, and in fact to our entire security architecture, including this organization, is Russia and its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine," he said.

Hasani stressed that this Russian war has had dramatic consequences for the OSCE in all three dimensions. According to him, by abusing the unique mechanism of cooperation in the Organization – consensus – and blocking it for all important decisions, "Russia seeks to weaken and paralyze our organization."

"A few minutes ago, we heard the same distorted statements. The same words as in 1956, 1968, 2008, 2014 and 2022. Then they send tanks to us," Hasani commented on the speech of his Russian counterpart Lavrov.

