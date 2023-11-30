Ukraine in OSCE: "Now, when Moscow believes that democracy can be won on battlefield, we must show Russia that world will never get tired of defending freedom"

Ukraine’s OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk called for a common vision of how to deal with threats from Russia.

He said this at the OSCE ministerial meeting in Skopje, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

"Now, when Moscow believes that democracy can be defeated on the battlefield, we must show that the world will never get tired of defending freedom," he said.

According to him, the world needs a vaccine after Russia's attempts to use food as genocide, as during the Holodomor of the 1930s, which is also a reminder of Russia's many attempts to destroy Ukraine's identity.

"Massive bombings, destruction of infrastructure, the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, deportation and assimilation of children, mined fields, dehumanisation of Ukrainians. This is evidence of the genocidal intentions of the Russian Federation today," said Tsymbalyuk.

He noted that the last two years have proved that the OSCE works better if it ignores Russian blackmail and talks to Russia with a single position - force based on moral law. Otherwise, the Ukrainian ambassador pointed out, Russia will demand new concessions.

"It is absolutely clear that we cannot build the future of the OSCE with a country that is stealing the future of our children. We need peace more than anyone else, but not at any cost. Russian troops must leave, and Ukraine's territorial integrity must be restored," said Tsymbalyuk.

The representative of Ukraine also said that in the 10th year of Russia's occupation of Crimea in 2024, the OSCE needs strong leadership more than ever, to defend its principles, further isolate Russia's malicious intentions in the organisation and fight Russian aggression in all three dimensions.

"As long as the focus is on the destruction of our democracy through election meddling, cyberattacks, manipulation of public opinion, migration and disinformation, the OSCE institutions have a mandate to develop a common vision of how to deal with these threats, in particular, and with Russia's in general.