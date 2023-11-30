Over last day, enemy carried out 1 missile and 43 air strikes on territory of Ukraine, - General Staff

Over the course of the day, the enemy launched 1 missile and 43 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, fired 34 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The enemy launched 1 missile and 43 air strikes, fired 34 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. Also, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupants have attacked Ukraine with 7 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs, 5 of which were destroyed by air defence forces. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the report says.

Read more: Albanian Foreign Minister Hasani: Russia is biggest security threat in region