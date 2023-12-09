Ukraine is getting closer to non-corrupt countries, - NACP head Novikov

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption conducted a sociological survey that confirms that 60% of Ukrainians are not ready to use corrupt practices in any situation.

This was stated by NAPC Chairman Oleksandr Novikov during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing ZN.UA.

"In 2010, the level of corruption practices in Ukraine was 60 per cent, which means that 60 per cent of citizens had some kind of corruption experience. In 2019, this percentage dropped to 27%, and today it is only 17%. This is a tremendous civilisational change, which means that Ukraine is getting closer to non-corrupt, and therefore wealthy and safe, countries. If you look at the global map of the Corruption Perceptions Index, wars and poverty are present in countries with a high level of corrupt practices. Ukraine belongs to this group of countries," Novikov said.

He noted that Ukraine has created the most modern system to prevent corruption. After 2014, when the Revolution of Dignity won, NABU, NAPC, HACC, SAPO, i.e. a complete system, was created to protect the country from corruption, build integrity and, consequently, the effectiveness of the state. According to Novikov, this happened because corruption was a challenge to the existence of the Ukrainian state.

