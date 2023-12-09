Russian missile shot down over Kryvy Rih - RMA

On the evening of Saturday, 9 December, explosions were heard in the Kryvy Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Air defence forces shot down a missile.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"It was loud in the evening in Kryvy Rih district. Our defenders of the sky were working. They shot down a missile. Thank you!" he said.

"In the afternoon, the enemy attacked Nikopol. They attacked the town with two kamikaze drones. An infrastructure facility, a warehouse building and a five-storey building were damaged. No one was killed or injured," added Lysak.

