On evening of 9 December, Russian occupiers shelled Kherson, woman was wounded - RMA

The Russian army shelled the centre of Kherson, preliminarily injuring one person,

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Regional Military Administration (RMA).

"The Russian army continues to shell Kherson. There are hits in the central part of the city. Preliminary, one person was injured," the Kherson Regional Military Administration said in a statement.

Later, the regional military administration clarified that a 61-year-old woman was injured.

"She was diagnosed with an explosive and closed head injury. "The victim was taken to hospital. She is currently receiving medical care," the RMA added.

