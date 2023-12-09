Yurchyshyn, new head of Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech: Effectiveness of telethon is in question

The newly appointed chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn (Golos faction), believes that the effectiveness of the national telethon "United News UAtogether" is currently in question.

"My position on the marathon is that its effectiveness is questionable. If its effectiveness is in question (and this is an investment of public funds), then we need to work with this effectiveness in one direction or another," Yurchyshyn said in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine on Saturday, Censor.NET reports.

At the same time, he noted that, on the one hand, the logic of creating an official single channel of communication in a country at war makes sense.

Read also on Censor.NET: Rada appoints Yurchyshyn as head of parliamentary committee on freedom of speech

"I can imagine my colleagues discussing the topic of Zaluzhnyi's (AFU Commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi - Ed.) 'resignation' on some TV program. With a lot of insider information that was later refuted. That is, there should be a certain focus on information policy, but not censorship. At the beginning of the war, it seemed quite logical," the parliamentarian explained.

At the same time, he said, if the majority of society receives information from anonymous telegram channels, then "something is wrong with the marathon".

"Accordingly, it is necessary to resolve the issue of either a greater balance or a more proactive position (and in fact, the ability to promptly inform), or to come to the understanding that, unfortunately, this filigree method does not fulfill its function now and look for some other format," Yurchyshyn added.

Read also on Censor.NET: Zelensky calls the telethon "one of the key stages in the history of Ukraine's invincibility"

As reported, on 9 December, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Yurchyshyn as the head of the Committee on Freedom of Speech.