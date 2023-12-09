EU funds will not go to Moldovan communities where pro-Russian forces won elections - President Sandu

The President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, explained the principle by which financial support from the European Union will be distributed to local authorities

According to Censor.NET, she spoke about this on Saturday, 9 December 2023, at the government-organised Mayors' Forum, Newstream.md reports.

"Do you think the EU should give you money if you do not support the EU? The money from the state budget will be distributed on the principle of equity. The money coming from the European Union, from EU taxpayers, will go to those localities where the local authorities support our course towards European integration," Sandu said.

In particular, over the past two years, half of Moldova's communities have been allocated 1.8 lei (equal to UAH 3.420 billion) from the state budget.

According to Newsmaker.md, Sandu reminded that these funds were distributed among the communities (called "communes" in Moldova), "which are headed by mayors from different parties".