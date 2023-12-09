EU fears Trump’s rise to power could break up NATO - New York Times

There is a great fear in Europe that a second Trump presidency will lead to a de facto withdrawal of the United States from NATO.

The American newspaper The New York Times, citing European diplomats and officials, writes that the EU does not know how to deal with US President Donald Trump if he wins the election in 2024, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

A number of European politicians believe that Trump's coming to power could actually "destroy NATO".

Several current and former European officials interviewed by the journalists said that anxiety is growing among their governments.

In their view, Trump's return could mean not only a withdrawal of aid to Ukraine, but also "the US moving away from Europe and destroying NATO".

"There is a great fear in Europe that a second Trump presidency will lead to a de facto withdrawal of the United States from NATO," said James Stavridis, former Supreme Allied Commander of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation from 2009 to 2013.

In this regard, European ambassadors and representatives of think tanks are making secret visits to Trump's associates to learn about his intentions, the newspaper writes.

According to the NYT, the countries that are "most vulnerable to an attack from Russia" will try to win Trump's favour by increasing orders of American weapons or by taking symbolic steps to praise him.