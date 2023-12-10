Republicans will vote for package of financial aid to Ukraine only after Democrats agree to strengthen southern border

The Republican Party blocked consideration of a bill to fund aid to Ukraine as it tried to prove its seriousness about securing the southern border.

This was stated by Republican Senator Jim Risch in a commentary to the Voice of America, Censor.NET reports.

He is convinced that Ukraine will receive aid, but the administration must take the issue of the southern border more seriously, which Republicans are linking to the vote on aid to Ukraine.

Risch has been a consistent supporter of Ukraine in the past. However, like the rest of the Senate Republicans, he voted against the bill during the vote on its passage.

"This was a vote clearly along party lines on the national security package that we have to pass. We will pass it. We needed to convince our colleagues in the other party that we were very serious. We Republicans are very serious about closing our southern border. We have about 10,000 illegal immigrants a day crossing into the United States, and we need to secure our border, first and foremost," Risch told VOA after his speech at the Aspen Security Forum.

Explaining the linkage of aid to Ukraine, which is urgent and critical, to border crossing issues that could take weeks or months to resolve, Risch said he did not think it would delay decision-making.

"The weeks and months you are talking about are behind us, not in front of us. We have been talking about this not only for weeks and months, but for years, and it is time to take it seriously," he said.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, the US Senate has blocked the bill containing additional funding for military assistance to Ukraine from being put to a vote. It is noted that the bill on assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan did not receive enough votes during a procedural vote in the Senate of the US Congress.

A secret briefing where Democrats were supposed to convince Republicans to vote for military aid to Ukraine and Israel failed, turning into a shouting match. Also, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was supposed to explain to senators why the bill was important, canceled his speech at the last minute.

Just before the vote on Wednesday night, President Joe Biden addressed lawmakers, saying that by refusing to vote for the Ukraine package, Republicans were giving Putin a gift he could not have hoped for.