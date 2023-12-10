Enemy attacks near Avdiivka, Mariinka, Staromayorske, and Robotyne were repulsed. During day - 60 combat clashes, - General Staff

The Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.

As noted, 60 combat clashes took place over the past 24 hours.

In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 8 air strikes, carried out 34 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The General Staff informs that on the last day, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine once again, using the Kh-59 guided missile and the "Shahed-136/131" type UAV. The forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 1 Kh-59 guided missile, the enemy drone did not reach its target.

Also, today the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine, using 2 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles on the village of Velikiy Burluk, Kharkiv region.

Novomykhailivka and Prechistivka of the Donetsk region were hit by airstrikes.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

According to the General Staff, in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks in the Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region, and Novoselivskyi, Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, our defenders repulsed an enemy attack in the Serebrianka forestry area of the Luhansk region.

"In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 14 enemy attacks in Bohdanivka, Ivanivsky, and Klishchiivka districts of the Donetsk region. The defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and are entrenched on the achieved lines," the message reads.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The defense forces successfully repelled 19 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continued to hold back the enemy in the Mariinka, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 8 attacks.

According to the General Staff, our defenders repelled 2 enemy attacks in the area of Staromayorske settlement of Donetsk region in the Shakhtarsky direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia area, units of the defense forces repelled 3 enemy attacks in the Novopokrovka and western Robotyny regions of the Zaporizhzhia region.

At the same time, in the Melitopol direction, the defense forces of Ukraine continued to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the zone of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the defense forces will continue to hold occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue counter-battery fighting, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.

Units of the missile forces damaged 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and 2 warehouses of fuel and lubricating materials of the enemy.