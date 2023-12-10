Russians transfer landing force to left bank of Kherson region, trying to penetrate rear of AFU

The Russian army is trying to occupy the positions of the Ukrainian military on the left bank of the Kherson region. For this purpose, the enemy throws the landing party there.

Serhiy Bratchuk, the spokesman of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army South, said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to NV.UA.

"The enemy tries to change tactics every day, enemy artillery and aviation are very active.

Well, this is the highlight of the last few days: the enemy is trying to use equipment to drop small groups of landing forces, he is doing it in the rear of our units, but he is not succeeding. After appropriate artillery training and air pressure, the enemy's equipment and this landing party are destroyed," Bratchuk said.

The Russians are trying to saturate the defenses on the left bank of the Dnipro as much as possible. New units appear there, and the occupiers carry out filtering activities among the local population. The Russians are trying to identify the Ukrainian underground, which despite everything is trying to help the Armed Forces. Bratchuk noted that the Russians conduct such events very brutally.

Watch more: National Guardsmen destroyed Russian trucks in Kherson region. VIDEO