337 occupiers were eliminated in a day in Tavria direction

In the past day, the enemy in the Tavria direction carried out 6 airstrikes, carried out 33 combat engagements and carried out 512 artillery barrages.

This was reported in the United Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, Censor.NET informs.

"In the operational zone of the OSGT "Tavria", Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. Our soldiers are firmly holding the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The defense forces successfully repelled 19 attacks by the occupiers east of Novobakhmutivka and in the areas of Avdiivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske. In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continued to contain the enemy in the districts of Mariinka, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka - 8 attacks were repulsed. In the Shakhtarsky direction, our defenders repelled 2 enemy attacks in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region. In Zaporizhzhia, three enemy attacks were repulsed in the areas of Novopokrovka and west of Robotyne," the report says.

It is noted that the total losses of the enemy for the day are 337 people.

Read more: During December 7, Russians conducted unsuccessful attacks in six directions, 19 enemy attacks were repelled near Bakhmut, - General Staff

9 units of military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 5 ACVs and 1 artillery system. An ammunition warehouse and 2 fuel and lubricant warehouses were also destroyed. Another 5 units of enemy vehicles are damaged.