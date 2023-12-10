In Lyman-Kupiansk direction, bad weather made it difficult to use drones, 109 occupiers were eliminated during day, - Ground troops

The weather conditions were extremely difficult in the Lymano-Kupian direction last day. This minimized the use of drones on both sides – the UAVs rose into the air and were immediately iced.

Volodymyr Fitio, head of the public relations service of the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs.

"Artillery had to work "blindly". During the day, the occupiers used three kamikaze drones. Artillery, and mortars - 399 times. In addition, the weather limited the movement of infantry and equipment," the message says.

However, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks. 109 occupiers were liquidated.

