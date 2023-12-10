Russia has launched winter campaign to destroy Ukrainian energy system, - British intelligence

On December 8, the Russian army launched a campaign to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with missile strikes.

This is stated in the message of British intelligence, Censor.NET informs.

"On the night of December 7, 2023, the Russian Air Force, for the first time since September 21, 2023, launched a powerful wave of strikes against Kyiv and central Ukraine using its fleet of heavy bombers.

These aircraft, most likely Tu-95s, launched at least 16 air-launched cruise missiles from their typical operational area over the Caspian Sea," British intelligence said.

Analysts believe that the launched missiles are part of the arsenal that the occupiers deliberately stockpiled for attacks on Ukraine in the winter.

"This was probably the beginning of a more concerted Russian campaign aimed at degrading Ukraine's energy infrastructure. However, according to preliminary data, most of these missiles were successfully intercepted by Ukrainian air defense. Despite the fact that at least one civilian was reportedly killed, the damage so far appears to be minimal," the statement said.